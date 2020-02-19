LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman suspected of using a stolen identity to rent apartments, then turning around and subletting them to unsuspecting tenants, has been arrested, but investigators believe she may have more victims.
Courtney Lane Joseph, 22, was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection by detectives in the LAPD’s Hollywood Division. She is free on $50,000 bail, and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 30.
Joseph was arrested while trying to use a stolen social security number to rent an apartment in the Hollywood area, according to the LAPD. Detectives believe she planned to rent apartments with the stolen information, then turn around and sublease the apartments to unsuspecting tenants, with the intention of collecting rent up-front.
Investigators say using the stolen information allowed Joseph pass on any future credit hit to the identity theft victim.
The LAPD released Joseph’s information and booking photo because detectives are seeking any additional victims.
Anyone with information about Joseph or who believes they may be a victim can call Hollywood Burglary Detective Patrick Aluotto at (213) 972-2929.