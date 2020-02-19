LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they have arrested a Reseda man for sexually assaulting two teenage boys after plying them with alcohol.
Lewis Sibomana, 30, was arrested Feb. 9 and is being held on $225,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.
Detectives from the LAPD’s West Valley Division identified Sibomana as the suspect who befriended a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop on Jan. 21. Detectives say Sibomana lured the boy back to his apartment, served him alcohol, then raped him as the boy fell in and out of sleep.
Sibomana is suspected in a second sexual assault that happened on Feb. 9, when detectives say he lured a 15-year-old boy to his apartment and served him alcohol. The boy, who fell asleep from the effects of the alcohol, woke up to Sibomana performing oral sex on him, according to the LAPD.
Police say, besides the charges connecting to the two incidents, Sibomana faces another count of sexual battery related to additional crimes already being investigated. Sibomana has been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for several counts of sex-related crimes with unconscious victims.
Anyone with information about Sibomana or may have been a victim can call detectives Katherine Gosser or Baba at (818) 374-7717 or (818) 374-7730.