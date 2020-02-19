CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Angels, Anthony Rendon, Joe Maddon, Mike Trout, MLB, Spring Training


TEMPE, Ariz. (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a big season as they get set for the upcoming campaign in Tempe.

The team hopes new Angels superstar Anthony Rendon will provide a big boost in the lineup.

Angels Manager Joe Maddon gets his photo taken  at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 18 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

“Oh, it’s been amazing,” Rendon said. “I think a new environment, a new chapter in our lives, especially for my family and I. I think we’re excited just to see what these next seven years are going to bring.”

Rendon joins the league’s Number 1 player, Mike Trout, who said he expects a fun season with the team’s current lineup.

“Rendon is a good dude, man,” Trout said. “He’s ready to play. Obviously an MVP caliber guy to add to this lineup is pretty cool.”

The Angels also have a new skipper in Joe Maddon, who had some thoughts on baseball’s biggest topic — the Astros cheating scandal.

“Hopefully within a week, a lot of this dialogue is going to diminish and we can get back to the business at hand,” he said. “From the fan’s perspective, I think the commissioner has done everything he possibly could to level this playing field back out. I think he’s done a wonderful job, actually, and I’ll defend that. For us, as the Angels, we need a level playing field to ascend more quickly.”

Maddon is looking to get the Angels to the place where he has been once before, holding up that World Series trophy.

Comments

Leave a Reply