



— The Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a big season as they get set for the upcoming campaign in Tempe.

The team hopes new Angels superstar Anthony Rendon will provide a big boost in the lineup.

“Oh, it’s been amazing,” Rendon said. “I think a new environment, a new chapter in our lives, especially for my family and I. I think we’re excited just to see what these next seven years are going to bring.”

Rendon joins the league’s Number 1 player, Mike Trout, who said he expects a fun season with the team’s current lineup.

“Rendon is a good dude, man,” Trout said. “He’s ready to play. Obviously an MVP caliber guy to add to this lineup is pretty cool.”

The Angels also have a new skipper in Joe Maddon, who had some thoughts on baseball’s biggest topic — the Astros cheating scandal.

“Hopefully within a week, a lot of this dialogue is going to diminish and we can get back to the business at hand,” he said. “From the fan’s perspective, I think the commissioner has done everything he possibly could to level this playing field back out. I think he’s done a wonderful job, actually, and I’ll defend that. For us, as the Angels, we need a level playing field to ascend more quickly.”

Maddon is looking to get the Angels to the place where he has been once before, holding up that World Series trophy.