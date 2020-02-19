PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A 53-year-old high school teacher in Palmdale has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.
Anthony Faaborg, who teaches at Pete Knight High School, was taken into custody Wednesday at his home on 17 counts including lewd acts with a child, unlawful oral copulation and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Faaborg is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. The sheriff’s department first presented the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 30. It’s unclear when the alleged relationship took place or whether investigators believe there are other victims.
Along with being a teacher, the school’s website lists Faaborg as working with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program.
Pete Knight High is part of the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
Faaborg is being held on $975,000 bail.