LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead Wednesday after deputies say he was stabbed by two men on bicycles at an East Los Angeles bus stop.
The stabbing happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop on the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Gerhart Avenue. The 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the victim had been fighting with two other men. The suspects were last seen riding bicycles away from the area.
Authorities say the stabbing is being investigated as a gang-related murder.