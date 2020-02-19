Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a home in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive sometime before 4:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The victim was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim was described as a man in his 20s. His name was not immediately released.
The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if any suspects or a motive had been identified.