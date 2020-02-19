LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The historic Johnie’s Coffee Shop Restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue is set to reopen once again as Bernie’s Coffee Shop in support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the March 3 California primary election.
Bernie’s Coffee Shop, located at 6101 Wilshire Boulevard, will reopen Wednesday, February 19 from 5 to 11 p.m. with a watch party of the Nevada Democratic Party Debate.
The watch party will be followed by musical performances, speeches, and poetry. Among those performing are Grammy-winning pianist Dave Yaden and international reggae artist Tanya Stephens.
Sanders-themed food and beverages will be available at the shop including Break Up the Banks Burgers, Health Care for All Hash Browns, Justice for All Jambalaya, and Coke No Koch drinks. A 20-foot tall “Big Bernie” puppet is also expected to make an appearance.
At 2 a.m. Thursday morning, a busload of canvassers will depart from Las Vegas to participate in Sanders’ ground campaign.
After the primary election, the coffee shop will serve as a volunteer office for the campaign.