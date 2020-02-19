Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Homicide Detectives launched a death investigation Wednesday after a female body was found near the home of a missing woman, said to have bipolar disorder.
At 3:35 p.m., detectives arrived at the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive in Malibu where a white female adult was pronounced dead.
The identity of the woman was not immediately known. Crime tape could be seen from SKY2 surrounding the area.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, search efforts began at the same location after 53-year-old Julia Christine Snyder was reported as missing around 9 p.m.
A command post was set up in the area of Latigo Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway to direct the search on the hillside area northeast of Snyder’s residence.