FONTANA (CBSLA) – A former Fontana teacher was arrested on the suspicion of molesting multiple children over a 14-year period.
Garry Lee Gorgei, Sr., 60, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is accused of multiple counts of child molestation of victims under 14 years old, officials announced Tuesday.
Police arrested Gorgei on Feb. 14, and he was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is being held on a $1 million bail.
Five victims of molestation have been identified by detectives, police said. The suspected crimes occurred from 1988 to 2002.
Two of the identified victims were Gorgei’s students at Southridge Middle School, within the Fontana Unified School District, where Gorgei was employed from 1996 until 1999.
Police said preliminary information suggests that Gorgei used a variety of grooming tactics to gain the trust of the two students involved, as well as other potential victims.
The Fontana Unified School District was notified of the arrest and is cooperating with detectives, according to police. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the allegations against Gorgei to contact Detective Brad Carlson at (909) 854-8082 or by email at bcarlson@fontana.org.