LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A rough arrest by a Long Beach police officer recorded on a cell phone has prompted an investigation into the incident.
Long Beach police said they responded to East 4th Street and Atlantic Avenue Saturday at about 3:15 p.m. to help a parking enforcement officer who said a man was trying to carjack his vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they said a good Samaritan was already struggling to detain the man.
Police said as one officer attempted to handcuff the suspect, he began to thrash his body and resist arrest. That’s when police said a second officer began using a baton on the suspect, in an attempt to get him to comply.
In a statement, Long Beach police said, “The video appears to depict only a small portion of the incident, and unfortunately does not capture the events leading up to the use of force or the good Samaritan assisting the officers.”
During the investigation, police said they learned the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Eugene Martindale III, had tried to carjack several other vehicles in the area before targeting the parking enforcement officer.
Martindale was booked on suspicion of attempted carjacking, obstructing/resisting police and violation of parole.
“From what I saw, I didn’t see a need to be striking someone with a baton,” Rob Newcomb, a Long Beach resident, said. “But at the same time, like they said, I don’t have the whole story.”