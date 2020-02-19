LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four girls were taken to a hospital Wednesday after the bus they were riding in crashed into a power pole, bringing electrical wires down in the Elysian Park area.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Solano Avenue. Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said no other vehicles were involved, and everyone was taken out of the vehicle safely and taken clear of the downed power lines.
Firefighters assessed at least nine children at the scene. Four girls, all about 12 years old, were taken to a hospital in fair condition for further treatment. The total number of people on board the bus was not known.
The crash happened in front of an onramp to the 110 Freeway, but it’s unclear where the bus was headed.