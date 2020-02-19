Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 8 sexual assault at a Malibu apartment complex near Pepperdine University.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 8 sexual assault at a Malibu apartment complex near Pepperdine University.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Fairchild was arrested Wednesday at about 6:15 a.m. near the 19100 block of Pacific Coast Highway on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a sex crime.
Detectives said the man entered a unit through an unlocked door in a gated complex down the hill from the university largely rented by students. Investigators said the man apologized to the startled victim before running out of the door. Security cameras throughout the apartment complex captured the man as he left.
The man was being held at the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s station on $1 million bail.