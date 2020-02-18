GLENDORA (CBSLA) — Six people were detained in connection with the stabbing of an Uber driver following a standoff at a Glendora motel which lasted several hours Monday afternoon.
The incident began just before 1 p.m. when Glendora police responded to find a man who had been stabbed multiple times near the Glendora Motel, located at 330 W. Route 66.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.
Meanwhile, officers learned the suspect had ran to the motel and barricaded himself inside a room with five other people.
A SWAT team responded and spent several hours trying to draw them out of the room, police said. Eventually, the six people — three males and three females — surrendered and were detained.
The circumstances that prompted the stabbing were not immediately known. There was no word on whether any of the six were being arrested or charged. No names were released.