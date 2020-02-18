It’s never too early to start thinking about estate planning. And now it’s simpler than ever to get started. All those questions you have about where to begin can be answered by watching a 30minute TV show. On Estate Plan Answers, host Mary Revasio interviews attorney and estate planning expert Ali Talai of Talai Law Offices. Ali focuses his practice exclusively on estate planning, probate, and estate administration and business planning. On this program, Ali is dedicated to helping people by answering their estate planning questions.

Why is Ali Talai so passionate about estate planning? Ali started out in family law, but when his mother passed away, in dealing with her estate, he found that he wanted to help others with estate planning. He started specializing in wills and estates in order to ease some of the burden that comes with losing a loved one and dealing with the aftermath as well as helping people and families at all stages of life with planning their estate and ensuring their loved ones are cared for in the event of their passing.

Ali’s experience ranges far and wide across all scenarios for estate planning. Ali has a great deal of experience working with physicians, real estate investors, and blended families. He has expertise in providing sophisticated estate and tax planning strategies/advice including asset protection to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and their families. In addition, he’s experienced in developing interfamily wealth transfer strategies for closely held businesses.

Most people don’t want to dwell on their inevitable passing, so the idea of beginning a long and arduous process may deter people from seeking out an attorney to help them with a trust. But the Talai Law Offices have a system in place to see clients through the entire estate planning process in about a month. After the first phone call and several subsequent appointments, you can have your estate plan complete in a matter of weeks.

What kinds of information can you get from Estate Plan Answers? Here are multiple questions that will be answered in a single episode of the program:

• What does estate planning entail?

• What kind of information do I need to present to the attorney to get started?

• Are there ways to avoid estate taxes?

• Can I include my pets in my estate planning, so they’re taken care of?

• What is the difference between a will and a living trust?

• What is a revocable living trust?

• What is probate?

• How can a retirement trust protect your IRA from being foolishly cashed out in the event of your passing?

• When should a business owner create an estate plan?

Ready to plan your estate? Ali has offices in Woodland Hills, West LA, and Irvine. You can contact Ali Talai by phone or through his website, TalaiLaw.com, to set up a free consultation. If you’re not ready to make that call just yet, you can tune in to Estate Plan Answers every Tuesday at 6:30 AM on KCAL Channel 9 to continue your estate planning education without leaving your home!