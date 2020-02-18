



We could all use a little extra self-confidence. As women in a patriarchal society, we are not raised to be aggressive, entitled to whatever we want, or to advocate for ourselves. We’re taught to be quiet and polite and accept what little we’re given. It’s not a wonder that so many women struggle with self-esteem and realizing their self-worth. We are powerful creatures, but sometimes we need help discovering it and emerging from the constant barrage of sexism and belittling from society. If you’re struggling with feeling worthy, having self-esteem, and taking control of your life, there are trained professional women who can help!

At the Emerge Retreat in Monterey Bay, life coaches Rachel Grant and Ashley Easter take you through a weekend of breaking through your own barriers and unlearning the limits that society has placed on you. At the end of the weekend, a new you will emerge with the confidence and the skills to step into your power!

Who are your guides through this transformative retreat?

Rachel Grant is a survivor of abuse who runs her own successful business coaching other survivors through their trauma. She’s a published author with a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology and has made a career out of helping people get their power and life back on track. She uses her degree to help clients overcome mental blocks that keep them from being able to see their potential for success and ability to heal. Ultimately, Rachel’s mission is to get her clients to stop merely surviving and start thriving.

Ashley Easter is a speaker, writer, abuse victim advocate and founder of The Courage Conference, a safe space for survivors of abuse and their allies to share inspiring stories to help one another heal and move forward. In addition, Ashley is an ordained minister and a TV producer developing survivor-centered shows. Ashley also uses her own history with abuse to help clients go deep within their bodies and reconnect with their intuition and inner guidance system.

What can you expect from this 3-day retreat?

This luxury women’s weekend is specially designed to be a full immersion experience with exercises that focus on your mind, body, and spirit to help you reconnect with yourself. Through coaching sessions, body movement, meditation, and walks along the ocean (among other activities), this time is for you to focus on yourself, unselfishly, to find that strong, confident, intuitive woman who has been beaten down and made to feel uncertain by the world around her. Everything you need is inside of you—this weekend can help you access it.

The time to invest in yourself is now! This is your one life and you should be living it to the fullest, every day. If you’re not doing it now, when are you going to start? With the help of Rachel and Ashley, you can make the rest of 2020 and the years to come more fulfilling, productive, and joyful once you’ve tapped into your own power.

Unleash Your Empowered Self! The Emerge Retreat is happening Feb. 21-23 in Monterey, California.

Find out more information about this incredible retreat: https://www.theemergeretreat.com/learnmore

Register now for the Emerge Retreat here: https://www.theemergeretreat.com/register

Read more about your coaches: www.rachelgrantcoaching.com www.ashleyeaster.com