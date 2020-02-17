Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gas leak was reported near a six-story residential building in Koreatown Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.
Approximately 25 residents had to be evacuated as a result, officials say. An LAFD Hazardous Materials Task Force and Joint Hazardous Assessment Team was at the location in the 3400 block of West Olympic Boulevard.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the leak, which has since been stopped, according to authorities.
An investigation is ongoing.