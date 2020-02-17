LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A wanted man was killed in a shootout with officers in Long Beach Sunday night.
The suspect was shot to death at 10:10 p.m. in the area of East Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after pulling out a handgun and opening fire, Long Beach police report.
The officers were working as part of a violent crime task force when they came upon the suspect riding a bike in the 900 block of East 19th Street, police said.
He tried to run and a chase ensued, police said. When officers tried to subdue him using a taser, he pointed a handgun at them and fired at least one shot, police said.
Officers then returned fire, wounding him. He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. The man was not immediately identified.
The suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene. Police did not confirm what charges the man was initially wanted on. It is unclear how many officers opened fire on him.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will independently investigate the case, which is standard policy with any officer-involved shooting.