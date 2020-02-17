



– A pair of bald eagle eggs in a nest perched high over Big Bear Lake are expected to hatch soon.

The first egg was laid on Jan. 8 and the second on Jan. 11. With incubation time somewhere in the neighborhood of 35 days, the U.S. Forest Service reports that the eggs could hatch as soon as Monday. With their parents Jackie and Shadow looking on, it could take a day or two for the eaglets to completely come out of their shell.

The nest is located on San Bernardino National Forest land.

Thousands of people have been following the developments on a nest cam livestream hosted by the nonprofit group Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

Last April, two bald eaglets – Cookie and Simba – were also born at Big Bear Lake. Sadly, however, Cookie died in May, likely of hypothermia, officials said at the time.

In March of 2019, about 13 bald eagles were counted during the annual Inland Empire bald eagle count, which spans the five lakes in the San Bernardino National Forest and California State Park recreation areas. There were two adults and four juveniles at Big Bear Lake, one adult at Lake Arrowhead, one adult at Lake Hemet, two adults in the Lake Perris State Recreation Area and one adults and two juveniles in the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area.

Fifteen bald eagles were spotted during the 2018 count.

In March of 2018, two bald eaglets were born in a nest on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties where dozens of bald eagles live.