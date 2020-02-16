Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A car theft suspect is on the run in Koreatown after allegedly firing at officers during a pursuit. No officers were injured.
The incident started as a traffic stop off the 101 Freeway.
The Los Angeles Police Department had sealed off a perimeter on the border of Westlake and Koreatown as the search for the suspect continued Sunday night. A SWAT team and K9s were on scene.
The suspect they’re looking for was described as a male between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a gray sweater and a blue Dodger hat.
