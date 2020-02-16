Comments
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were responding to Altadena following the shooting death of a man.
The incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Figueroa Drive. One victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for information about a suspect. A motive has not yet been announced.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.