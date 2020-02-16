LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Long Beach.
Long Beach police say officers responded to the 700 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday following a “shots fired” call.
When they arrive, police located an unresponsive man in an alleyway with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a brief verbal dispute, which led to the shooting. The suspect fled on foot.
A motive for the shooting was not known. The incident, however, was being investigated as gang-related.
Anyone with more information about the shooting was asked to call LBPD Homicide Detail Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244.