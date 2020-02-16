LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday that Hollywood family therapist Dr. Amie Harwick was murdered.
The suspect was identified as Harwick’s former boyfriend 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse.
Officers responded to a call of a “woman screaming” in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities. Police said a roommate told officers that the victim was being assaulted.
The victim was found unresponsive below a third story balcony with significant injuries authorities say are “consistent with a fall.”
She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police said they discovered “possible evidence of a struggle” and signs of an intruder.
Investigators also said in a news release that detectives “learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order” against him,. which had since expired.
Harwick was formerly in a relationship with actor Drew Carey. A rep for Carey confirmed their engagement in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.