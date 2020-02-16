LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper and producer Andre Young, best known as Dr. Dre, released a tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.
The video caught the attention of fans on social media. Take a look below.
Dr. Dre delivers an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant.
The video features exciting highlights from Bryant’s life as a father and athlete.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people. There were no survivors.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the deadly crash.
A celebration of life is being held for the father-daughter pair at Staples Center of Feb. 24.
Fans have until Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. PT to register to purchase tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna.
According to a news released from the Lakers, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, fans will get a notification about if they’ve been verified and if they’ve been invited to participate in the public ticket release on Feb. 19. Fans selected will get an access code and link to access the sale.
Tickets start at $24.02 or can be purchased for $224 each or two for $224.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the newly renamed Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.