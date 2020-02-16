Comments
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in Altadena Sunday afternoon.
The incident unfolded at about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Figueroa Drive.
Deputies put at least two people into handcuffs at the scene. Authorities say at this point, they don’t know if those individuals are connected to the deadly shooting.
Neighbors told CSB2’s Cristy Farjardo that they heard gunshots before a car drove off.
They say the victim ran down the street and collapsed. Neighbors reportedly tried to save the man, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Detectives are working to determine a possible motive.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.