LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four wrong-way crashes unfolded on Southern California roads overnight, three of which were deadly.

In West Los Angeles, a wrong-way crash unfolded on the 405 Freeway north of Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, where a flatbed truck traveled southbound on the northbound lanes for up to four miles, striking a Jaguar.

Footage from the scene showed that mangled Jaguar, and resulted in the death of that driver on-scene. The driver of the truck survived and was taken to the hospital.

“The driver of the pickup truck on scene, he was walking and talking with our officers. He was compliant. He was transported down to the hospital to get a medical clearance and get checked out,” Sgt. John Richwine of the California Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said they suspect alcohol played a factor.

“At this time, it does appear that alcohol played a factor in the collision; however, the investigation is still ongoing,” the sergeant said.

As of 7 a.m., one lane of the thoroughfare in the northbound direction remained open; all other lanes were shut.

Just after 5 a.m., in Monrovia, another wrong-way crash unfolded in the southbound lanes of the 210 Freeway by Huntington Drive, involving at least two cars. At least one person was killed there.

In South Los Angeles, a wrong-way crash occurred on Manchester Avenue, resulting in the death of one person and minor injuries of two others.

Elsewhere, in the West Adams area, a wrong-way crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Vermont Avenue.

The causes of these crashes remain under investigation.