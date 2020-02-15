LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Voters can check their registration status by visiting the L.A. Vote website. You can register to vote online, as well.
If you happen to miss the Feb. 18 deadline, you will still have an opportunity to register and vote in the March 3 election.
A newly passed California law allows for a conditional voter registration option, beginning Feb. 19 through Election Day.
Eligible citizens can go to any Vote Center in L.A. County during the 11-day voting period to complete an application. You’ll get a ballot to take to a Ballot Marking Device. Once you print a paper ballot, you’ll need to return it to an Election Worker. After the application is verified, your registration will become active.
You have three ways to vote in L.A. County.
- Vote at a vote center. These centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 22 through March 2. Vote Centers on Election Day will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vote by mail. With this option, you cast your votes on a ballot in the comfort of your own home, then mail or deliver it to a polling place by 8 p.m. Election Day. Click here to access the vote by mail application. Click here to access the electronic One-Time Vote by Mail Application or complete the Permanent Vote by Mail Application.
- Vote early. This option is available beginning 29 days before an election. Voters can come to the Norwalk main office to vote early. Two weeks before the election, the office is open Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For voter assistance in your language, don’t hesitate to reach out to a toll-free Voter Hotline.
For more information about this election, visit the Registrar of Voters at www.lavote.net, or call 800-815-2666.