TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Activists and concerned residents gathered Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Exxon Mobil refinery explosion in Torrance.
They’re calling for safety improvements at the facility following the Feb. 18, 2015 blast that threatened to release thousands of pounds of acid into nearby neighborhoods.
The Torrance Refinery Action Alliance wants hydrofluoric acid, which is used to produce high octane fuel additives, to be banned.
The 2015 explosion caused serious property damage and led to a hike in gas prices that experts say cost California and drivers $2 billion.
Four people were injured in the blast.