ONXARD (CBSLA) — A man with a long criminal history is accused of stealing antiques from an Oxnard church.
Police credit the arrest to an alert employee at Santa Clara Church who reported noticing suspicious behavior on Feb. 15.
Oxnard police said in a written statement that 36-year-old Octavio Delgadillo was found in possession of several stolen items, classified as “sacred goods.”
Delgadillo was charged with commercial burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Delgadillo has a lengthy criminal history. He was arrested more than 20 times in Moorpark in 2019, according to police.
He is currently being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on $15,000 bail, county records show.