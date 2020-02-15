Comments
MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — No injuries were reported after a 20-foot boat docked at Marina del Rey caught fire Saturday evening.
Firefighters were able to out the flames in about 10 minutes, according to authorities.
The blaze was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in Basin G at the end of Mindanao Way, said Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is the second fire in Marina del Ray in months. In Dec. 2019, a 35-foot boat caught fire in the seaside community, and was also quickly contained.