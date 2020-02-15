MALIBU (CBSLA) — Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit and rescue volunteers scoured a Malibu hillside Saturday for a missing woman who suffers from bipolar disorder.
Julia Christine Snyder has been missing for a week and was last seen near her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive.
LASD described Snyder as being 5’07” tall, 140lbs, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas and is without her medications.
A command post was be set up in the area of Latigo Canyon Rod and Pacififc Coast Highway to direct the search, which took place on the hillside area northeast of Snyder’s residence.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
