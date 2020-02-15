Comments
ARLETA (CBSLA) — One teen was killed and two injured Friday night at a shooting that occurred at a house party in Arleta.
Police are looking for two, possibly three suspects who fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
A 16-year-old boy died on the scene, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were injured. It’s not clear yet what prompted the shooting.
One of the victims taken out the house by two friends and handed over to paramedics who rushed the victim to hospital. That victim is expected to be okay, as is the other shooting victim, who made it to the hospital on their own.
Officers were called to the scene at 13418 Rangoon Street shortly before 11 p.m.