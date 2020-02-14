— Looking for something to do this weekend? From a pair of Valentine’s Day soirees to a chance to hear more than two dozen Broadway show tunes in a single sitting, here’s a lineup of options to help you get out into the world.

Need a fun alternative to the standard overpriced dinner? Are you single and ready to mingle? Or do you just need some laughter on a historically dark day (turns out V-Day has a dark past)? Being in love is beautiful, but there comes a time in relationships that fills many with dread… We’re talking about MEETING THE PARENTS! In addition to hilarious jokes, our peeps this month will be sharing their most awkward and uncomfortable “meet the parents” moments.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.

Where: MAZ Café Con Leche, 608 N. Lacy St.

Admission: $10-$50

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovebirds and single people! Come celebrate with your partner, best friend, dating app match, or come to find love at the arcade with games, drinks and dancing. Start your night off with dinner downstairs in one of McFadden Public Market’s great restaurants and then head upstairs for a great party.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Mission Control, 515 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

Join us to catch this lineup: The Tequila Worms are a high-energy Latino surf band which is heavily influenced by The Ventures, The Ghastly Ones, Torquays, Satans’ Pilgrims, The Ramones, The Adolescents and Agent Orange. Next is Surfer Joe (Italy’s Lorenzo Valdambrini), one of the key figures in modern surf music—as well as one of the top touring artists for the genre. Participating in many world surf music events, Surfer Joe has performed at thousands of concerts since the late ’90s. Last but not least, the Hot Rod Trio has been playing in Southern California and the West Coast for the past 20 years, with the same band members.