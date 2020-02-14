LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Happy couples flocked to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office in Norwalk to tie the knot Friday.

Valentine’s Day is the registrar’s busiest day of the year for weddings, and the staff was more than prepared, as they expected more than 150 couples to get married in their office. Instead of the usual two commissioners that perform weddings daily, 12 were on hand to perform ceremonies for the holiday. The office also added six additional ceremony areas to accommodate crowds looking to say “I do.”

While the registrar typically does not allow walk-in weddings, they made an exception for Valentine’s Day.

Some couples, like Christine and Laghton Hernandez from South Gate, said they sacrifice a large wedding to save money. The newlyweds said they plan to use the money they would have used to throw a big celebration to buy a house instead. They also said getting married on Valentine’s Day will make remembering their anniversary that much easier.

“Really, it’s a day we celebrate because we love each other,” Christine Hernandez said. “We all have our reasons. But today’s the day we lock it down, and it’s like you will forever be with your true love.”

The Hernandez family, as well as a few other couples, were surprised by the Helpful Honda crew, who gave away up to $4,000 to couples for their honeymoons.