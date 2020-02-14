LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A California State University, Northridge student who is stuck in China due to the coronavirus outbreak received some good news Friday.
The university confirmed to CBS2 that it had restored 24-year-old Samson Adame’s travel insurance after his family reported that it had been canceled.
“Due to Samson Adame’s specific circumstances and the current restrictions on travel in China, CSUN intervened to ensure that Adame’s travel insurance will be maintained effective throughout his stay in China and return to the United States,” the school said in a statement.
Adame is currently in China’s Shandong Province. His mother, Nancy Krank, told CBS2 Thursday that he is staying in a village about 300 miles from the nearest airport. He has stayed put over concerns about contracting the disease while traveling.
Krank said the university had previously notified Adame that his travel insurance was dropped because the program had been canceled. However, it appears that decision has been reversed.
“Travel throughout China is difficult, and given Samson’s specific circumstances, he is choosing to remain in his current location,” the school said. “Samson’s safe return continues to be our top priority. We will continue to communicate with Samson and do our best to support his safe return to the U.S.”