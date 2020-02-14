SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – State wildlife authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery: a severed bear paw found during a delivery to a Santa Clarita car dealership.
The paw was found Thursday night after a large transport truck delivered several vehicles to a car dealership along the 23000 block of Creekside Road in Valencia, according to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.
Several employees at an Autonation Ford location spotted the paw, which was described as “pretty small” and likely belonged to a young bear, wildlife officials said.
The employees found what was described as an excessive amount of hair and blood in the undercarriage of one of the cars being delivered, authorities said. That vehicle was being transported from Spokane, Wash., so officials believe the bear was likely hit in Washington state.
Since there is no criminal investigation, authorities disposed of the paw.