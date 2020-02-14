Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — If you don’t have a Valentine yet, the Pasadena Humane Society may have your “purrfect” match.
The shelter is hosting its After Dark “Purr-fect Match Speed Dating” event Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Their goal is to help attendees find a feline friend that they want to give a forever home to.
Admission is free and all cat adoptions are only $14 all weekend in honor of Valentine’s Day.
See all of the adoptable cats at pasadenahumane.org.