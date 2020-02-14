



— A Feb. 24 memorial at Staples Center to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant will require tickets, the Lakers announced in a press release Friday.

Tickets for the celebration of life will go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. Those looking to attend must register to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster from Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. On Feb. 18, fans who registered will receive an email or text to participate in the ticket sale.

Prices will range from $224 to $24.02. If demand exceeds the number of tickets being sold, registered fans will be entered into a lottery and randomly selected to purchase tickets. Tickets will be non-transferable.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Bryant’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which works to empower underserved communities through youth sports.

The foundation, formerly named the Mamba Sports Foundation, announced Thursday that it added “Mambacita” to its name to honor Bryant’s daughter, Gianna.

In commemoration of Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy in youth sports and beyond.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas on their way to a youth basketball tournament. They were buried Feb. 7 in a private funeral service. The public memorial will honor all nine victims.

In the wake of the tragedy, Bryant’s foundation also established the MambaOnThree Fund to help the families affected. All donations go directly to the families of the seven other victims.