Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Justin Bieber released his latest album “Changes” Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Justin Bieber released his latest album “Changes” Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.
In his video for “Intentions,” the 25-year-old singer featured three women from Alexandria House, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.
The video was filmed in Los Angeles and already has more than 25 million views on YouTube.
The video highlights the struggles that each woman has gone through.
Bieber will donate $200,000 in funds from the video to the Alexandria House.
For more information on Bieber’s partnership with Alexandria House visit alexandriahouse.org.