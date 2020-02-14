IRVINE (Hoodline) — Craving Japanese food?
1. Kappo Miyako
First on the list is Kappo Miyako, at 92 Corporate Park in the Business District. The sushi bar and Asian fusion spot is also the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.
2. J San Ramen
Next up is J San Ramen, at 13256 Jamboree Road. With 4.5 stars out of 1,247 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen and more has proved to be a local favorite.
3. HiroNori Craft Ramen
Back in the Business District, HiroNori Craft Ramen, at 2222 Michelson Drive, Suite 234, is another top choice. Yelpers give the vegan spot, which offers ramen and noodle dishes, 4.5 stars out of 2,736 reviews.
4. House of Shabu Shabu
House of Shabu Shabu, a Japanese spot that offers hot pot and more in El Camino Real, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,539 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5394 Walnut Ave., Suite A, to see for yourself.