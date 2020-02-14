LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Crews are working to clear up the mess and make repairs in a South LA intersection Friday after a collision between a box truck and a Mini SUV sheared a fire hydrant.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. at 61st and Main streets. The collision sheared a fire hydrant, sending a huge geyser of water shooting into power lines.
Firefighters who responded to the scene to help the drivers were forced to wait until crews could shut off the water.
The driver of the Mini SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the box truck driver said he had pain in his knee, but was grateful he wasn’t hurt more seriously.
The box truck driver claims the crash was caused by the other driver running a red light, but police have not confirmed that account.