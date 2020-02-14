SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A two-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition, two other children, and two adults injured Friday afternoon.
The collision occurred on the transition road from the eastbound side of the 210 freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Update #Traffic; INC#0965; 3:05PM; Eb 210 Fy; https://t.co/EsT0o5EGCj; #Sylmar; All patients are now transported. The 3M transported in critical condition while the remaining four ranged from serious to fair condition. LAFD will … https://t.co/L7gv56uDYj
— LAFD (@LAFD) February 14, 2020
All five people injured were taken to a local hospital, including the 3-year-old who was said to be in critical condition.
The conditions of the other four people, a 6-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old woman, ranged from serious to fair condition, LAFD said.
The 210 freeway was partially closed at Yarnell Street.