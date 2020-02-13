VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Honking horns and screeching tires are common occurrences at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Sherman Way, but it’s also known for collisions.

Last year alone, the Los Angeles Police Department said there were 47 accidents — the most of any intersection in Los Angeles — making it the most dangerous intersection in the city for drivers and pedestrians.

“I believe it is,” Jordyn Lundy, a pedestrian who walks through the intersection daily, said. “People do fly through Sepulveda a lot, and Sepulveda and Sherman Way are some of the biggest main streets we have out here. Getting off of the freeway exit that’s not too far, a lot of people do tend to speed down the street and, unfortunately, it does cause accidents.”

The big and busy intersection has 16-lanes full of traffic and long crosswalks full of pedestrians.

“People try to beat the light, and they just don’t watch,” Richard Goward, a pedestrian, said.

One man wondered if the deep grooves and raised bumps found in the road was partly to blame for the accidents.

“Ridiculously deep,” Michael, a driver, said. “And I’m not in a small car, I’m in an SUV and it grabs my tires and turns my steering wheel.”

Though most agreed that speed was definitely a factor in the number of accidents in the intersection.

“They use Sepulveda like a race track,” Goward said.

Crosstown, a nonprofit based out of USC’s Annenberg School, tallied up accident reports from LAPD and came up with a list of the 20 most dangerous intersections — with the first and third ranked just a few blocks from on another. The second most dangerous was located in South Los Angeles.

“It’s really important to pay attention to where you’re walking and also the cars that are driving by,” Lundy said. “Because if you don’t pay attention to them, they’re certainly not paying attention to you.”