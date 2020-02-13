LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local college students are lending a helping hand by donating hand-tied fleece blankets to people in need.
The Hugs in a Blanket club at the University of California Los Angeles started in January 2016 at Taft Charter High School and was then established at Hamilton High School before opening a chapter at UCLA.
Camille Ng, who launched the club, said this is her way of giving back to the community.
Ng’s parents learned after adopting her from China that she had a life-limiting condition and got her the medical treatment she needed.
“So I feel like I’ve been so blessed here in America — given a second chance at life — that I just want to use these blessings to bless other people in my community,” Ng said.
Every Monday night on campus, Ng and other UCLA students tie cozy fleece fabrics together to donate.
The group says that since its inception, it has given away more than 2,000 blankets to the homeless, cancer patients and newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit. One of their most recent stops was at the NICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The fabrics purchased to make the blankets are funded by donors. If you’d like to donate to Hugs in a Blanket, click here.