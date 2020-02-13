SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday that allows voters to change their political party status on election day.
California voters will be also be permitted to update their address at polling stations under the new law, which was approved in time for the March 3 Democratic primary. The law takes effect immediately.
In preparation for the upcoming primary election, L.A. County officials have been working to educate locals by sharing information online.
Are you ready for the #CAPrimary? Register to vote or check your registration status here: https://t.co/fs3CBIxEZh #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/0K8TbGsGNU
— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 13, 2020
📢**No Party Preference voters**
🗳️Want to vote for a presidential candidate in the #CAprimary? You'll need to request a ballot or re-register to vote.
ℹ️ Learn more at: https://t.co/UgbE8EOAQR#VoteCalifornia https://t.co/h7Yp2NNh8D #LAVotes #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/fOwDegqX9V
— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 12, 2020
