SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) —  California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday that allows voters to change their political party status on election day.

California voters will be also be permitted to update their address at polling stations under the new law, which was approved in time for the March 3 Democratic primary. The law takes effect immediately.

In preparation for the upcoming primary election, L.A. County officials have been working to educate locals by sharing information online.

To read the law in full, click here.

