LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were injured, one critically, in a Thursday morning crash in the North Hills community, according to authorities.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including two pick-up trucks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet that callers stated one of the patients was ejected from a vehicle. The other individual has a minor injury.
No details were provided identifying the victims or which one was the driver.
Officials said several lanes in the area of 16600 West Parthenia Street will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time until LAFD complete its operations.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Investigations are ongoing.