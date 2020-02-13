



— St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is doing “very well” at UCI Medical Center after collapsing on the team bench during the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Tuesday.

At a news conference, Blues GM Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester is undergoing tests, “but things are looking very positive.”

WATCH LIVE: Blues GM Doug Armstrong provides an update on Jay Bouwmeester's condition. #stlblues https://t.co/a2pnGPUEiF — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020

Bouwmeester, 36, suffered a cardiac episode with 7:50 to go in the first period of Tuesday night’s game after completing his shift on the ice, Armstrong said. He also said he was thankful for the quick response from medical personnel from the Honda Center and the Ducks, who used a defibrillator to revive an unresponsive Bouwmeester.

“There is never a good time for something like this to take place, but there could not have been a better place than the Honda Center, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Bouwmeester regained consciousness immediately and was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center. The game against the Ducks was postponed.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said he went to visit Bouwmeester Tuesday night and that his teammate was awake and able to FaceTime with the team from his hospital room.

“I think it was important, one, for me just to see him, and for everybody else to see him,” Pietrangelo said. “I think it made everybody feel a lot better knowing he was in good hands.”

Bouwmeester is in his 18th season in the NFL. He has played 737 consecutive games from 2004-14, the longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history.