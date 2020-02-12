RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event.
Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser Wednesday at the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, according to an invitation obtained by the Desert Sun. The invitation billed the gathering as a golf outing and reception.
Also listed as hosts of the event were Republican National Committee chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Tickets for the fundraiser ranged in price from $100,000 — for a photo opportunity and golf outing for two — to $250,000 — for a roundtable discussion, photo opportunity and golf outing for two.
Riverside County Republic Party Chair Jonathan Ingram told the Desert Sun that having Trump visit the area has “immense” meaning for the local GOP.
No other details have been released about Trump’s travel plans, though he is expected to be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraising dinner Tuesday night, though it was not immediately clear if a fundraising promotion on his reelection website was connected to the dinner.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)