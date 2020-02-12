



— One of the passengers on the Greyhound bus where one woman was killed in a shooting last week described the terrifying experience of trying to wait out the gunfire in a small, enclosed space like a bus.

Mark Grabban was on the bus that had left Los Angeles for San Francisco late Feb. 2, but had to make an unplanned stop in Lebec after one of the passengers began shooting.

One woman was killed, and five others were wounded. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Maryland, was arrested after passengers managed to take his gun and restrain him.

Grabban said as he was trying to keep himself calm, he was also trying to reassure two little girls traveling with their mother nearby.

“I was just looking over at them, telling them to keep their heads down, put their heads down,” Grabban said. “We were just waiting for the bullets to stop, really.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Williams is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday.