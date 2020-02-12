Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) — Police were searching for bank robbery suspect in a Gardena neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of S. Figueroa at about 10:30 a.m. for a reported bank robbery at the Broadway Bank, but when they arrived, the suspect had escaped on an allegedly stolen black dirt bike with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was described as an adult male wearing what appeared to be a fake beard.
He allegedly made violent verbal threats while at the bank, but did not have a weapon.
Police used a tracking device in the money to track him to a building near the intersection of Raymond and Magnolia in Gardena.