SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — A Long Beach lawmaker has announced the introduction of a bill aimed at preventing HIV discrimination.
Democratic State Senator Lena Gonzalez said the Equal Insurance HIV Act will stop insurance companies from rejecting Californians from life and disability income insurance based solely on their HIV status.
“Everyone deserves access to life and disability income insurance, regardless of preexisting conditions,” said Gonzalez in a statement. “I am so proud that my first bill introduced in the legislature will ensure access to these critical resources for residents who are HIV-positive. It is time that we end the practice of insurance companies refusing to provide services to those who need it most.”
Senate Bill 961 would overturn a 1989 law that Gonzalez says allows discrimination of HIV-positive individuals.
According to Gonzalez, insurance companies are relying on “outdated” survival statistics and ignoring changing life expectancy for people living with HIV.
Click here to see the fact sheet on the bill.